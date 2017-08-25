Related Program: 
Chef Seamus Mullen Serves Up His Take On 'Real Food'

By & 1 hour ago
  • Former Vermonter and award-winning chef Seamus Mullen talks to us about his latest book,
    Former Vermonter and award-winning chef Seamus Mullen talks to us about his latest book, "Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day."
  • Chef Seamus Mullen's lamb meatball stew is one of the recipes featured in
    Chef Seamus Mullen's lamb meatball stew is one of the recipes featured in "Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day." Find a link to the recipe in the body of this post.
  • Stuffing summer squash with goat cheese is a delicious way to enjoy this abundant vegetable, and Mullen has a recipe for it in his new book. Find a link to the recipe in the body of this post.
    Stuffing summer squash with goat cheese is a delicious way to enjoy this abundant vegetable, and Mullen has a recipe for it in his new book. Find a link to the recipe in the body of this post.
Live call-in discussion: Award-winning chef Seamus Mullen grew up in Vermont and is now the owner of several New York City restaurants. And he says you can eat nutritiously while enjoying outstanding dishes.

Mullen joins us to discuss the path that led from Vermont to the professional kitchen, as well as his new book: Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day.

Find photos of a couple dishes from the book above and the corresponding recipes below:

Post your questions or comments for Mullen here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

