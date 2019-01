Vermont's House of Representatives is one of the few House chambers in the country that doesn't use an electronic voting system to tally roll call.

Chittenden Rep. Jim Harrison wants to change that and is sponsoring a bill to implement an electronic voting system as early as next year.

Rep. Harrison spoke to Vermont Edition and made the case for electronic voting as a way to save time and increase transparency in government.

