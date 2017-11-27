Christina Nolan Is Vermont's New U.S. Attorney

Christina Nolan was officially the new U.S. attorney for Vermont according to a release from her office, which prosecutes federal crimes in the state.

Nolan's recommendation to the post was bipartisan. Earlier this year, Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, and Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, jointly submitted her name to fill the position. Nolan was nominated by President Donald Trump and approved by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 9.

Nolan has been Vermont's assistant U.S. attorney since 2010. She is now the top federal law enforcement official in Vermont, and she's the first woman to be confirmed to the position by the Senate. However, she's not the first woman to hold the office. When former U.S. Attorney Eric Miller stepped down earlier this year, Eugenia A.P. Cowles filled the job as acting U.S. attorney.

In a statement, Nolan said it's an honor to serve the state and U.S. citizens in her new role.

"The United States Attorney’s Office in Vermont is comprised of good and extraordinarily talented people. It is a privilege to be appointed as their United States Attorney and I will strive every day to be worthy of the honor. The USAO looks forward to strengthening our ties with our partners in the community and in federal, state, and local law enforcement. We must collaborate with them closely to tackle the various threats to the health and safety of Vermonters, from the opiate epidemic and violent crime, to crippling financial frauds, to child exploitation.”

Nolan is a Vermont native. She previously worked as both an assistant district attorney and in private practice in Massachusetts.