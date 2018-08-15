Related Program: 
Christine Hallquist 'Proud And Honored' To Make History With Gubernatorial Primary Win

By , & 51 minutes ago
  • Christine Hallquist embraces a supporter at her election night party in Burlington
    Vermont Democratic gubernatorial nominee Christine Hallquist, center, hugs a supporter at her election night party in Burlington on Tuesday. Hallquist is the first openly transgender major party candidate for governor in U.S. history.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press

For the first time in history, an openly transgender woman is a major party candidate for governor: Vermont voters chose former utility executive Christine Hallquist as the Democratic nominee for governor in the primary election.

She'll face incumbent Gov. Phil Scott in November, who easily won the Republican gubernatorial nomination Tuesday.

"I'm proud and honored to be making history. ... We're going to continue to take steps to expand the country's moral compass," Hallquist told VPR Wednesday morning.

More from VPR — Hallquist Notches Historic Win In Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

Hallquist also addressed some of the campaign issues she ran on — including a $15 minimum wage, paid family leave bills and Medicare for all — which seemed to resonate with Democratic voters.

“The working class hasn't received a wage [increase] in over 30 years ... And that's most of Vermont," she said. "You know, I traveled all through Vermont the past couple days and rural Vermont is suffering."

Hallquist noted that the economy needs to grow to pay for these platforms.

"A good leader has a vision that goes beyond the governor and beyond even the governor's lifetime," she said.

Listen above to Hallquist's conversation with VPR Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb.

Christine Hallquist
Government & Politics
Campaign 2018
Hallquist Notches Historic Win In Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

By 13 hours ago
Christine Hallquist delivered a victory speech Tuesday night after easily securing the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Hallquist hopes to become the first candidate in more than 50 years to unseat an incumbent governor.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A midsummer primary in one of the smallest states in the country took on historic national significance Tuesday night when Christine Hallquist became the first openly transgender candidate in U.S. history to win a major party gubernatorial nomination.

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For Governor

By & Aug 8, 2018
Clockwise from top left: James Ehlers, Christine Hallquist, Brenda Siegel and Ethan Sonneborn
Clockwise from top left: Peter Hirschfeld, VPR; courtesy of Hallquist campaign; courtesy of Siegel campaign; courtesy of Sonneborn campaign

Vermont Edition continues our series of live debates with candidates for selected statewide and federal office with the Democratic candidates for governor: James Ehlers, Christine Hallquist, Brenda Siegel and Ethan Sonneborn.

In Bid For Governor, Hallquist Pitches New 'Culture' For State Government

By Aug 7, 2018
Christine Hallquist campaigns at a parade in downtown Barre last month. Hallquist, a former utility executive, says she'll bring a new style of leadership to the governor's office.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

When Christine Hallquist took over as CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative in 2005, the member-owned utility was by all accounts in choppy financial waters.