Christine Hallquist 'Proud And Honored' To Make History With Gubernatorial Primary Win

For the first time in history, an openly transgender woman is a major party candidate for governor: Vermont voters chose former utility executive Christine Hallquist as the Democratic nominee for governor in the primary election.

She'll face incumbent Gov. Phil Scott in November, who easily won the Republican gubernatorial nomination Tuesday.

"I'm proud and honored to be making history. ... We're going to continue to take steps to expand the country's moral compass," Hallquist told VPR Wednesday morning.

More from VPR — Hallquist Notches Historic Win In Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

Hallquist also addressed some of the campaign issues she ran on — including a $15 minimum wage, paid family leave bills and Medicare for all — which seemed to resonate with Democratic voters.

“The working class hasn't received a wage [increase] in over 30 years ... And that's most of Vermont," she said. "You know, I traveled all through Vermont the past couple days and rural Vermont is suffering."

Hallquist noted that the economy needs to grow to pay for these platforms.

"A good leader has a vision that goes beyond the governor and beyond even the governor's lifetime," she said.

Listen above to Hallquist's conversation with VPR Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb.