Christmas Day In The Morning

We celebrate Christmas Eve with songs of the season, and with an amazing variety of local musicians who will be playing in our area on and around New Years Eve!

This program will air on Sunday December 24th, 2017 from 7-9 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

First Night Burlington performers will include AmerikanaBlue, Annemieke McLane, The Beulah Land Jubilee Gospel Quartet, Counterpoint, Cricket Blue, The Dave Keller Band, Ellen Powell Trio, Gang of Thieves, Grup Anwar, Hot Flannel, The Joe Moore Band, Jon Gailmor, Last Train to Zinkov, Migmar Tsering, Mister Chris & Friends, Northern Flyer, Phil Henry, Prydein, Queen City Hot Club, Red Hot Juba, Rick Norcross, The Sky Blue Boys with Carrie Cook, The Starline Rhythm Boys, Stephen Kiernan, Wheezer & Squeezer, Woodchucks' Revenge , and Young Tradition Vermont featuring Addie Herbert and the Instrument Petting Zoo.

The Beerworth Sisters will perform at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Saturday December 30th at 9 p.m.

Bristol’s Best Night celebration will feature Patrick Fitzsimmons, Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette, Karen Leuders, Greg Ryan, and many more.

Cabot Arts brings back The Green Mountain Playboys with guest fiddler and vocalist Katie Trautz to the Cabot Town Hall (Willey Building, 3084 Main St.) on Friday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

There will be a Young Tradition Touring Group performance in Burlington on Wednesday December 27th at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Booth Conference Center on Rock Point.

First Night North in St. Johnsbury will be presenting Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, the Bayley-Hazen Boys, Chickweed, Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor, the Newark Balkan Chorus, Dana and Susan Robinson, Cosy Sheridan, the Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, Low Lily, and many many more!

Gypsy Reel will be celebrating First Night with dinner and (almost) acoustic music at Stemwinders in Ludlow between 7 and 10 p.m. on December 31st

Dave Keller’s 5th annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza will be held this year at the City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. Show begins at 9:30.

Come to Tracy Hall in Norwich on Sunday, December 31. Dress in your favorite celebratory dance clothes to step and swirl to live music Cuckoo's Nest". Tony Parkes will coach and call. Everyone is welcome – no partner or experience necessary. Regular dance starts at 8 - but newcomers may arrive at 7:45 for a walk-through. This dance is presented by Muskeg Music.