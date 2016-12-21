Christmas, Hannukah, And New Year's Eve, Oh My!

The first time in recent memory that our show has fallen on both Christmas day and the first day of Hannukah, so the show is full of music from the season and also previews of the many musical performances around the VPR listening area on or near New Year's Eve!

This program will air on Sunday December 25th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

First Night Burlington will feature the Bluegrass Gospel Project, Daby Toure, the Starline Rhythm Boys, the Hokum Brothers, Cricket Blue, the Dupont Brothers, Grup Anwar, Jon Gailmor, Michele Choiniere, Paul Asbell, Possumhaw, Prydein, Mark LeGrand & Sarah Munro, Richard Ruane & Beth Duquette, Rick Norcross, and Rik Palieri, as well as many many others.

Performers at First Night St. Johnsbury this year include Alan Greenleaf & the Doctor, Annie & the Hedonists, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, the Bayley Hazen Boys, Brendan Taafe, Cosy Sheridan, Emily Nyman, the Newark Balkan Chorus, the Nisht Gefehrlacht Klezmer Band, Village Harmony, and Dave Carpenter.

The Steph Pappas Experience will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington from 5-6 p.m. on December 31st.

Bristol Best Night, Bristol’s New Year’s Eve celebration, includes Daddy Longlegs, Va-et-Vient, Last Train to Zinkov, Womensing, and the Vermont Ukulele Society. The event begins at 4 p.m. on December 31st.

Dave Keller’s 4th Annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza will be happening at City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier. Doors open at 8pm, music begins at 8:30.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs celebrates their grand reopening on Friday December 30th with the Suitcase Junket.

Pete’s Posse will be playing a special New Year’s Eve contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

