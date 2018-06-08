Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Churning Through The History Of Butter

By & 53 minutes ago
  • We're talking about the history of butter and checking in with some local Vermont buttermakers.
    We're talking about the history of butter and checking in with some local Vermont buttermakers.
    Pauline Mak / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: It may seem like a simple food staple - something to make bread a little more interesting - but butter has a long and surprising history. Think Irish bogs, Tibetan butter sculptors and the decades-long PR battle between butter and margarine.

We're talking to the author of a new history of butter, and we'll check in with some Vermont buttermakers perfecting their craft.

Elaine Khosrova is the author of the new book, Butter: A Rich History.

Share your thoughts on butter below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture

Related Content

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Cheese But Were Afraid To Ask

By & Dec 7, 2016
Sterling College / Flickr

A big new book has more information than you may have known you wanted about cheese. We're talking about the intersection of cheese and all aspects of human civilization with a couple of the folks behind the "The Oxford Companion to Cheese."

She's From Jersey. She Tends Jerseys. She Says Vermont Dairy Regulations Make A Hard Job Harder

By Mar 15, 2018
Lisa Kaiman's Jersey Girls Dairy in Chester has been producing dairy prodcuts, veal, and other value-added products since 1999.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Lisa Kaiman operates Jersey Girls Dairy in Chester, and the farm comes by its name honestly: Kaiman is originally from New Jersey, and she tends a herd of Jersey cows. Like many small dairy farmers, she says the job isn't easy. But she also says Vermont's dairy regulations don't make it any easier.