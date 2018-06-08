Churning Through The History Of Butter

Live call-in discussion: It may seem like a simple food staple - something to make bread a little more interesting - but butter has a long and surprising history. Think Irish bogs, Tibetan butter sculptors and the decades-long PR battle between butter and margarine.

We're talking to the author of a new history of butter, and we'll check in with some Vermont buttermakers perfecting their craft.

Elaine Khosrova is the author of the new book, Butter: A Rich History.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.