Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Louis Langree, conductor

Kit Anderson, piano

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C, Op. 15

Holland: Stories from Home

Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Respighi: Roman Festivals

Listen Friday May 25 at 8 p.m.