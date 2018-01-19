Circle Round: 'The Lion's Whisker'

Instead of an episode of But Why, we're going to check out an episode of one of our other favorite podcasts.

Circle Round is a storytelling show from WBUR, a public radio station in Boston. On Circle Round, they find stories from all around the world and then get really interesting people to act them out.

This week we're sharing one of their episodes with you! This is one of our favorites. And it's actually about sharing. It's called 'The Lion's Whisker.'

This folktale comes from East Africa, where it's been shared in many versions for years. Circle Round adapted it for the podcast and enlisted some help from some people you might recognize. It features the voices of Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, who star in the hit TV show “Black-ish.” NPR’s Ofeibea Quist-Arcton also lends her skills to the episode.

Circle Round offers some things to think about after listening:

"Is there someone you have trouble getting along with? Maybe it’s your brother or your sister… or your classmate or friend. How do you think you could get along better? What could you do to help?

Sometimes grown-ups experience these things, too. Pick an adult in your life and ask them: have they ever had trouble getting along with someone? How did they sort things out?"

Learn more about Circle Round and subscribe at their website.

Download their awesome coloring page!