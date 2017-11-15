Citing ‘Sanctuary Policies,’ Justice Department Says Vermont And Burlington Could Lose Funds

The Department of Justice says “sanctuary policies” in Vermont and the city of Burlington may violate federal statues and put them at risk of losing federal money.

The DOJ sent letters to 29 jurisdictions including the state of Vermont and the city of Burlington on Wednesday, citing local laws that the department says might violate a federal statute. At issue is how these jurisdictions share information with federal immigration enforcement.

In a written release, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said “jurisdictions that adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ also adopt the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law.”

The letters from the DOJ, signed by Acting Assistant Attorney General Alan Hanson, were sent to Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Thomas Anderson, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety.

According to the letters, cities and states named will have until December 8 to show how their laws comply with the federal statue and should also describe how they would continue to follow the law if they receive a Byrne JAG Award for Fiscal Year 2017.

The letters says the DOJ hasn’t made a final determination of whether Vermont or Burlington is complying with the federal statue.

Since the election of President Donald Trump last year, several cities in Vermont have considered declaring themselves sanctuary cities, including Burlington.

Burlington Mayor Weinberger said, in a statement, that the city had “long-anticipated” getting a letter like this from the DOJ and that the city believes it is not violating federal statutes.

“We do not believe the Federal law requires us to implement the current President’s draconian immigration policies,” Weinberger said. “We are a welcoming city, and will remain so regardless of Federal actions that seek to undo the progress we’ve made as a nation. We will be responding to the letter by the deadline and forcefully arguing our case.”

According to the release from Weinberger, the city received a $40,000 Byrne JAG Award last year.

In a written statement, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy criticized the DOJ for threatening to withhold federal funds.

“These moves against the State of Vermont and the City of Burlington by Attorney General Sessions are shameful,” said Leahy. “I strongly believe that police chiefs and local leaders should decide what state and local policies are necessary and best to keep their communities safe — not an Attorney General who is attempting to extort immigration reform by cutting off vital public safety dollars to local communities and their residents.”

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch also responded to the announcement in a statement, calling the decision was a “slap in the face to Burlington, the State of Vermont and law enforcement agencies across our state.”

“It is a blatant attempt by the Attorney General to strong-arm state and local governments in this country to fall in line with the Trump Administration’s offensive anti-immigrant policies. The courts should block this heavy-handed and punitive decision,” Welch said.