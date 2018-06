Clever Girls performed a set on Live From The Fort from Stetson Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester on June 28th, 2018.

Clever Girls Are:

Diane Jean - Guitar & Vocals

Winfield Holt - Lead Guitar

Tobias Sullivan - Bass

Robert Slater - Drums

All songs written by Clever Girls.

www.clevergirlsband.com

