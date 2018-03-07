Related Program: 
VPR News

Climate Change Resolution Adopted In 35 Communities

By 9 hours ago
  • Town meeting 2018 in Calais
    Town meeting under way in Calais on Monday. Voters in Calais weighed in on many issues, both local and global, and Calais was one of 35 towns to pass a climate change resolution on Town Meeting Day.
    John Dillon / VPR

At town meetings around Vermont, 35 communities adopted a renewable energy resolution that originated with the climate action group 350 Vermont.

The non-binding resolutions vary somewhat by town, but most call for a halt to any new or expanded fossil fuel infrastructure and to commit to reaching at least 90 percent renewable energy statewide.

In Calais, Ginny Sassaman said the United States has given up its role as a global leader to fight climate change. She said it is up to states and towns to make their voices heard.

"Vermont is really seen as a leader," Sassaman said, "and Vermont, of course, is made up of all of us, all of us towns. So it is important I think, at this juncture, it's very important for us to make a strong and bold statement."

The resolution, which states the transition to renewable energy should be "fair and equitable for all residents," passed on a strong voice vote in Calais. Organizers say support was unanimous in many places.

Update 11:30 a.m. This post was updated to include results from Shaftsbury.

Tags: 
VPR News
Town Meeting
Government & Politics
Energy
Environment

Related Content

Dozens Of Towns Will Consider A Renewable Energy Resolution At Town Meeting

By Feb 2, 2018
Jaiel Pulskamp gets a cup of coffee at the Post Office Cafe, in Worcester. In addition to working on her farm, she's a field organizer for 350 Vermont's Generate New Solutions Campaign to bring renewable energy discussions to town meetings across Vermont.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

On Town Meeting Day, about 40 towns around Vermont will consider a nonbinding resolution to reduce Vermonters' dependence on fossil fuels. It's part of an effort by the climate justice group 350 Vermont to send a message to state lawmakers.

Town Meeting Day 2018: Town & School Budget Results

By VPR Staff Mar 6, 2018
Bill Basso, Mount Tabor town clerk, sits at a desk with three boxes of Ticonderoga pencils in front of him.
Emily Corwin / VPR

VPR News is tracking the 2018 Town Meeting Day votes on town and school budgets from around Vermont. Find statewide results here and share the results from your town with us.

Live Updates And Photos: Town Meeting Day 2018

By VPR Staff Mar 6, 2018
A sign outside Long Trail Brewery that says that they will closed Tuesday March 6th for Bridgewater Corners Town Hall Meeting.
Emily Corwin / VPR

It's Town Meeting Day 2018, and VPR is keeping an eye on what's going on around Vermont today.