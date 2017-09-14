Related Program: 
A Closer Look At Thom Lauzon: Barre's Mayor And Top Developer

The city of Barre has had the same mayor, Thom Lauzon, for more than a decade now. He's also one of the area's largest real estate developers.  

Some people have been questioning whether there's an inherent conflict of interest between his roles of businessman and civic leader.

Seven Days staff writer Mark Davis wrote about Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon in a recent Seven Days cover story and spoke to Vermont Edition about his piece.

Broadcast during Vermont Edition on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

