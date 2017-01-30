A Closer Look At Trump's Executive Orders On Immigration, And The Effect In Vermont

President Donald Trump's far-reaching executive orders on immigration rocked the country last week, and the reaction has been widespread and furious.

On the program, we'll look at what we know about the orders and the impact here in Vermont.

We're joined by Burlington immigration attorney Leslie Holman, ACLU Vermont Executive director James Lyall and Middlebury Political Science professor Matthew Dickinson.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.