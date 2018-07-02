A Closer Look At Vermont's Robust Nonprofit Sector

Over 6,000 nonprofits operate in Vermont, taking in revenue of $6.8 billion in recent years. That’s what journalists at Seven Days found in their series, "Give and Take: Examining Vermont’s Nonprofit Economy."

The series looks at the state’s nonprofit sector from many angles, and includes a database based on thousands of tax filings by many of Vermont’s nonprofit organizations.

Explore Seven Days "Give And Take" Series

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz and Andrea Suozzo about the project. Listen to their full conversation above.