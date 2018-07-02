A Closer Look At Vermont's Robust Nonprofit Sector

Over 6,000 nonprofits operate in Vermont, taking in revenue of $6.8 billion in recent years. That’s what journalists at Seven Days found in their series, "Give and Take: Examining Vermont’s Nonprofit Economy."
The series looks at the state’s nonprofit sector from many angles, and includes a database based on thousands of tax filings by many of Vermont’s nonprofit organizations.
Explore Seven Days "Give And Take" Series
- How Vermont’s Nonprofit Sector Became a $6.8 Billion Industry
- The Olde Northender Isn't Just a Pub — It's a Nonprofit, Too
- Vermont Charities Take a Chance on Break-Open Tickets
- Why Vermont Nonprofits Lobby the Legislature That Funds Them
- Some of Vermont's Highest-Paid Execs Run Nonprofits
- So You Want to Start a Nonprofit? Here's What It Takes
- Why Are Fraternities and Sororities Exempt from Federal Taxes?
- Too Big to Measure? Inside Vermont's Nonprofit Shadow Government
VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz and Andrea Suozzo about the project. Listen to their full conversation above.