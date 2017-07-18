Related Program: 
VPR News

Coding And Connectivity: New Plan To More Fully Integrate Technology In Vt. Classrooms

By 21 minutes ago
  • Peter Drescher, technology coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Education, says teachers can do a better job of embracing technology in the classroom.
    Peter Drescher, technology coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Education, says teachers can do a better job of embracing technology in the classroom.
    skynesher / iStock

Vermont still has a lot of work to do to fully integrate technology into public school classrooms, according to the latest draft of the state's digital learning plan, put out by the Agency of Education.

Audio for this piece will be posted.

The last statewide digital learning plan for Vermont's schools came out in 2012; a lifetime ago when it comes to technology.

Peter Drescher is the technology coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Education. Drescher says this issue isn't having enough computers — the schools have plenty at this point — but that teachers aren't fully embracing the technology.

"I think the digital-use divide is still a big issue," Drescher says. "You can walk down a hallway and find only two teachers out of 10 who are using technology in their classrooms. It's a serious equity issue at schools, and we can't have that anymore."

The last digital learning plan covered six years. Drescher says the state wants to move toward a three-year period to better assess how rapidly technology needs change. This proposal would cover 2018-2021.

Vermont schools are trying to move toward more individualized learning, which uses video instruction, online courses and students working on their own and in smaller groups.

More and more work is being done through the cloud, and Drescher says schools need to make sure they have the connectivity to support the emerging platforms.

"You can walk down a hallway and find only two teachers out of 10 who are using technology in their classrooms. It's a serious equity issue at schools, and we can't have that anymore." — Peter Drescher, Vermont Agency of Education

He also says more Vermont teachers need to be trained in computer programming, from grade school right on up to high school.

"We have a lot of interest in that Hour of Code activity that happens in December and schools really want to push that and do more programming within other content areas," Drescher says. "But we don't really have anyway to train teachers in to how to understand that and do that. So, that's the deficit we have right now, is having some kind of program that allows them to get that training."

According to the plan the state wants educators to more seamlessly use technology throughout the day, and it says administrators should recognize best practices and work to have them more widely used throughout Vermont schools.

The Agency of Education also wants all schools, but particularly middle and high schools, to use technology anytime personalized training is being offered to students.

The state is collecting comments on the draft plan through the end of September and hopes to issue a final plan before November 1. As part of the new state plan, each supervisory union will be asked to put together its own local three-year plan, which will be due to the Agency of Education June 30, 2018.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Technology
Agency of Education

Related Content

Dozens Of Vermont Schools Take Part In Hour Of Code

By Dec 13, 2013
Sandra Carrillo

This week dozens of Vermont schools have been participating in a global effort to underscore the importance of technology to future job skills.

The project called The Hour Of Code is designed to serve as an introduction to computer science.

A couple of generations ago code was the stuff of spies, or ham radio enthusiasts.

“Code is computer programming and stuff like that,” says Northfield third grader Brianna Norton.

Code – the language of computer programming - is seen as a critical skill for people of Brianna’s generation.

Classrooms Hope To Provide Long-Distance Learning Despite Budget Cuts

By Mar 31, 2015
Charlotte Albright / VPR

Among the many programs facing budget cuts this year is a high-tech conference system. Vermont Interactive Technologies operates 13 interactive video classrooms around the state and the students who depend on it are using the technology to fight for its survival.

Educators Worry Technology Hampers Study Abroad Experience

By Oct 13, 2014
Nina Keck / VPR

A record number of American college students are studying abroad - 282,000, according to the most recent data gathered by the Institute of International Education.

Educators say that’s good, since international education promotes critical relationship building and cross cultural understanding. But many in the field worry the influx of technology and social media may be hampering the ability of American students to fully immerse themselves abroad. 

UVM Team Uses Technology To Give Kids With Communication Disabilities A Voice

By & Mar 4, 2016
Jessica Ticktin for VPR

Technology has made communication easier for many of us – we can communicate with cell phones and on computers in ways never imagined a few decades ago. But what about a subset of people for whom even the most basic communication has been a struggle?  How has technology helped them?

Some Vermonters Are Still Stranded In A Broadband 'Wilderness'

By Nov 16, 2015
VPR/Steve Zind

The importance of good broadband for work and education has been stated many times. Yet, as many clamor for faster speeds, there are hundreds of Vermonters still without anything the state considers broadband service.