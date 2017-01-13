Colby-Sawyer College To Eliminate English And Philosophy Majors

As part of a string of cut-backs, the private liberal arts college Colby-Sawyer will be eliminating the English and philosophy majors at the school.

Those are two of the five majors to be cut starting next fall.

In 2016, Sue Stuebner, the president of Colby-Sawyer College, had to cut faculty and lower the number of students admitted to the school in order to accommodate a changing budget.

But Stuebner says Colby-Sawyer is still committed to the ideals of liberal arts.

“We still graduate students that will have broad-based instruction on a number of key areas across the curriculum,” she told VPR Friday. “Our students are going to be able to write, able to communicate, problem solve and think critically.”

Last fall, it was announced that the college would be downsizing 48 jobs – seven of those were faculty members. Stuebner says the majors were cut during that same wave of restructuring at the school. However, it was not mentioned in her public letter to the community that announced the other changes happening at Colby-Sawyer.

Students currently majoring in English and philosophy will be allowed to finish out their studies; only incoming students will be affected.