College Of St. Joseph Presses Start On New 'Esports' Arena For Gamer Athletes

As video games like League of Legends and Fortnite have grown in popularity, so have competitions involving these games. Now the College of St. Joseph in Rutland has added esports to its athletic roster, alongside the likes of soccer, basketball and volleyball. Despite the school's struggles with enrollment and plans to avoid closure, the program has now added a new esports arena.

Head coach and esports director Chris Towle spoke with Vermont Edition about the team and the difference between collegiate-level competitive esports and students playing these games in their dorm.

"The large difference actually is the amount of energy and focus they put into the game," said Towle. "You're focusing more on the micro and macro plays in the game itself ... that lets you compete with some of the world's best players."

