But Why will be live at WBUR Boston's Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate Sunday, April 29! Here's how to come by and check us out!

We'll be doing a live show called "Hoots and Screeches and Whistles and More: All About Birds" on Sunday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. in Boston at the Coolidge Corner Theater.

For tickets and more info on the Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate go to coolidge.org.

We hope to see you there!