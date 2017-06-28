Comedian Jared Logan On Performing In Vermont And The Bizarre Death Of President Zachary Taylor

  • Comedian Jared Logan is recording a stand-up album this weekend at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.
When a stand-up comedian records a live album, they need an audience that can give them some reliable laughs. For comedian Jared Logan, that audience is in Burlington, Vermont. He's recording an album over five shows this weekend at Vermont Comedy Club.

You may have seen Logan on Comedy Central. And if you pay really close attention to the credits of the Late Late Show with James Corden, you'll know he's also a writer for that show.

This weekend, Logan is performing along with his wife, comedian Kara Klenk. Logan told VPR about what it's like to be married to a fellow comedian, and how his material tends to get historical. That includes an extended bit on the death of President Zachary Taylor.

Jared Logan spoke to VPR's Henry Epp.

Listen to their conversation above.

