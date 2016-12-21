Related Programs: 
Coming Soon: An Ice Rink On The Statehouse Lawn

By 14 hours ago
  • Montpelier plans to have an ince skating rink on the Statehouse lawn for the start of the legislative session, January 4.
    Stephen M. Frey (Arocordis Design) / Courtesy of the 'Put A Rink On It' committee

Montpelier's Put a Rink on It Committee has gotten its wish. This winter, there'll be an ice skating rink on the front lawn of the Vermont Statehouse. The installation is planned for next week.

The committee formed last year, teaming up with Montpelier Alive, National Life, Vermont Mutual, and others. The city plans to officially open the rink for skating the first day of the legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 4.

A 40'x 80' temporary rink will be installed next week.

The rink will be open Wednesdays through Fridays, from 3 to 7 p.m., and on the weekends from noon until 7 p.m.  Skating is free and open to the public.

Nate Hausman and Kimberley McKee came up with the idea for the rink.  Hausman commented, “The Lawn of the State House has always struck me as a perfect place for a rink. Just like it comes alive with people picnicking and playing frisbee in the summer, I’m excited to see it become a hub of activity during the winter months. I hope the rink will draw young and old alike who want to skate under the under the gleam of the golden dome.”

The committee is actively seeking volunteers to help with maintenance and to serve as rink monitors during operational hours. People interested in volunteering to monitor the rink can sign up here.

