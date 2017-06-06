Related Program: 
Coming To Terms With Vermont's Dark History Of Eugenics

By & 1 hour ago
  • Patients and staff at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury around 1900.
    Patients and staff at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury around 1900. The State Hospital was one of the sites that participated in sterilization and institutionalization as part of Vermont's eugenics movement in the early twentieth century.
    Courtesy, Vermont State Archives

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's prominent role in the American eugenics movement of the early twentieth century is an often overlooked part of the state’s history.  We're talking about the state's brutal history of sterilization and forced institutionalization, and the racist pseudoscience that backed it up.

We're joined by Dartmouth College senior Mercedes de Guardiola. Her thesis covering the eugenics movement in Vermont is "Blood has told": The Eugenical Campaign in the Green Mountain State.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

