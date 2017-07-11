Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Company Signs Deal To Handle Radioactive Reactor Components At Vermont Yankee

By 18 minutes ago
  • Dry casks hold some of the spent fuel at Vermont Yankee in Vernon. The company AREVA Nuclear Materials says it will dismantle and haul away the internal reactor components.
    Dry casks hold some of the spent fuel at Vermont Yankee in Vernon. The company AREVA Nuclear Materials says it will dismantle and haul away the internal reactor components.
    Courtesy of Vermont Yankee

A company that specializes in the dismantling of nuclear reactors says it's signed a contract to take down Vermont Yankee in Vernon.

AREVA Nuclear Materials signed the deal with NorthStar Group Services, the company that plans to buy the shuttered power plant and manage the decommissioning and site restoration.

NorthStar specializes in industrial demolition, but doesn't have extensive experience working with large-scale nuclear facilities.

AREVA says it will segment and package the radioactive reactor and internal components and then transport the materials to a facility in Texas. Neither company said how much the deal is worth.

"Our decades of experience decommissioning large nuclear reactors and our proven dismantling technologies provide the certainty required to execute this critical step in the safe and efficient removal of the reactor from the Vermont Yankee site,” AREVA CEO Sam Shakir said in a press release announcing the deal. “In addition to contracting for this Vermont Yankee work, we are excited about the expanded partnership we are forging with NorthStar in the decommissioning market.”

According to the press release, the Vermont Yankee reactor internal components are shielded in underwater tanks in the reactor pressure vessel.

AREVA says it will use remotely operated underwater tools specifically designed for nuclear decommissioning.  The segmented reactor parts will be moved underwater and packaged in shielded canisters submerged in the reactor pool.

Once loaded and capped, the canisters will be lifted from the pool, cleared of all internal water and moisture, externally decontaminated, sealed inside shielded transport casks, and then transported to secure disposal at the Waste Control Specialists (WCS) facility in Texas.

In filings submitted to state regulators, NorthStar said it hopes to partner with Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City company that offers environmental and engineering consulting.

CEO Scott State has said NorthStar can decommission the Vernon site before the end of 2030, which is about 40 years sooner than Entergy would complete the project.

Federal and state regulators still have to sign off on the deal to allow NorthStar to acquire VY from Entergy, which owned the plant during the final years of its operation.

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Vermont Yankee
Environment

Related Content

PSB Sets March 14 As First Hearing For Vermont Yankee Sale

By Feb 28, 2017
AP File Photo

The state has scheduled its first public hearing on the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant.

Entergy Looks To Sell VY Plant To Firm That Will Expedite Decommissioning

By Nov 8, 2016
Jason R. Henske / AP

Entergy says it wants to sell the shuttered Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant to Northstar Group Services, a firm that specializes in the dismantling and remediation of energy plants.

Former Google Exec. Pitches Data Center For Vermont Yankee Property

By Dec 15, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vernon officials Wednesday night heard a pitch from former Google executive Matt Dunne, who said the Vermont Yankee property could be the perfect fit for a data center.

Vermont Yankee To Sell Equipment, Supplies Worth $20 Million At Public Auction

By Sep 26, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant closed in December 2014, and now the plant is auctioning off decades worth of accumulated inventory.