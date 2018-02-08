Competing In The Olympics Is Basically A Family Tradition For These Vermonters

You don't have to go far to pass the torch to the next generation of great athletes in Vermont, because in the Green Mountain State, Olympic bloodlines are all in the family.

Susan Dunklee and her dad Stan

Second-time Olympian Susan Dunklee is headed to South Korea to compete in the biathlon. Her father, Stan Dunklee, was an Olympic cross-country skier, competing in the 1976 and 1980 games.

Stan was inducted into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum's Hall of Fame in 2016.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and his mom Barbara Ann

Ryan Cochran-Siegle is headed to his first Olympics this year — but he has some stiff competition from his own family.

His mother Barbara Ann Cochran has a gold medal in Olympic slalom from the 1972 games in Sapporo, Japan.

"I think growing up with that — it has also allowed me to pursue similar goals," Ryan says of his mom's success. "And to believe in myself the same way that my mom was able to believe in [herself]. I've always loved that. The fact that she's been so successful and well-known ... she's kind of paved the way for the rest of us."

We talked to Ryan more about his family history with the Olympic Games: You can catch our full interview here.

Emily Dreissigacker, her sister Hannah and her parents Judy and Dick

For Emily Dreissigacker, Pyeongchang will be her first Olympics competing in biathlon, but she's well prepared.

Her older sister Hannah Dreissigacker competed in biathlon at the Sochi Olympic Games, her mother Judy Geer was an Olympic rower in 1976 and 1984, and her father Dick Dreissigacker was an Olympic rower in 1972.

Sophie Caldwell, her cousin Patrick Caldwell, their grandfather John and the entire Olympian-filled, Caldwell family

Sophie Caldwell and her cousin Patrick Caldwell are both competing in cross-country skiing this year; it is Patrick's first Olympics and Sophie's second.

They're the grandchildren of 1952 Olympian and U.S. Ski Hall of Famer John Caldwell, who was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame last year. John's son Tim also competed in the Olympics as well!

Sophie even weighed in on her Olympian-filled family in an article she wrote for Outside Magazine in 2014.