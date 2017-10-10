Computer Software Developed After Irene Being Used To Aid Puerto Rico's Disaster Relief

By 54 seconds ago
  • Christina Moore of Halifax, Vt. sits at her desk in San Juan where she is managing disaster relief, using software she developed.
    Christina Moore of Halifax, Vt. sits at her desk in San Juan where she is managing disaster relief, using software she developed.
    Christina Moore, Courtesy

A Halifax resident who developed a software program to help with the federal disaster relief process is in Puerto Rico managing the relief effort there.

Audio for this story will be posted.

Christina Moore got into disaster relief management out of necessity.

After Tropical Storm Irene devastated the Windham County town of Halifax, where she lives, Moore discovered there wasn't any computer software that helped communities manage the mountains of paperwork that follow disasters.

Moore has been working in the computer programming field most of her adult life, but she says in the days following Tropical Storm Irene she didn't immediately see a need to start writing code.

"Like so many other people who go through a natural disaster, my focus was on my own life, and my neighbors' and my community," she says.

But then the rebuilding started.

And while FEMA did its part to help, there were plenty of people in Halifax who had questions and anxiety over navigating the federal bureaucracy.

"It wasn't until probably a year later that I understood that there were no other tools out there that supported these kind of functions," she says. "Applicants were basically left to their own devices in following these very complicated federal rules."

So a few years after Irene, Moore released her software program that guides individuals and communities through the federal grant process.

"There's a secondary disaster that follows these things where lives are not devastated by the rain and the destruction of buildings and property, but they're devastated by the financial fallout." - Christina Moore, software developer

The program identifies when there are pieces missing, and it makes sure that applications are complete when they hit the desks at FEMA. Ultimately, she says, the program helps disaster relief gets into the hands of the people who need it, as quickly as possible.

"There's a secondary disaster that follows these things where lives are not devastated by the rain and the destruction of buildings and property, but they're devastated by the financial fallout," Moore says. "And so if Puerto Rico doesn't manage the federal dollars very well, they are at risk of having the U.S. federal government take some of this money back, and our tools prevent that secondary disaster."

Moore has been in San Juan for a few weeks.

She says the island was hit hard by Hurricane Maria, and so she's eager to do what she can to help.

"Everything has destruction on it," she says. "Every tree top and every  palm top is just removed. Wires are down everywhere. There's debris everywhere. The new buildings weathered the storm terrifically well, but those that were more than a couple of decades old, they have no windows. They have no roofs."

Moore's company, Storm Petrel, will be managing 100 percent of the federal disaster recovery grants.

When she's in the U.S. Moore still works out of her office in Halifax, though she has programmers working for her around the northeast.

She says the work in Puerto Rico will probably take five years, and she's hiring three new computer programmers to help out.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
The Vermont Economy
Tropical Storm Irene
Technology

Related Content

Can The State Step Up Its IT Game?

By & Mar 17, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Vermont has had some well-documented challenges with big IT projects over the years. But these digital infrastructure projects are important to a functioning and efficient state government, and Governor Phil Scott has formed a team to tackle the issue.

Telemedicine At Home: New Vt. Law Expands Health Insurance For 21st-Century Treatment

By Jun 7, 2017
Dr. Ajay Tunguturi, a neurologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, demonstrates telemedicine with a mock patient connected securely from Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Health insurance in Vermont will soon be required to cover medical care delivered via telemedicine, even if the patient receiving the treatment isn't at a doctor's office.

Coding And Connectivity: New Plan To More Fully Integrate Technology In Vt. Classrooms

By Jul 18, 2017
Peter Drescher, technology coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Education, says teachers can do a better job of embracing technology in the classroom.
skynesher / iStock

Vermont still has a lot of work to do to fully integrate technology into public school classrooms, according to the latest draft of the state's digital learning plan, put out by the Agency of Education.

Five Years After Irene: Rebuilding And Moving Forward

By & Aug 26, 2016
Meg Malone / VPR

On August 28, 2011, Tropical Storm Irene brought torrential rain and historic flooding to Vermont. The storm stranded thousands behind washed out roads, destroyed dozens of homes, and changed the landscape of Vermont.