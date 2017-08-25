To Connect With The Community, Lebanon, N.H. Police Go On Ice Cream Patrol

In Lebanon, New Hampshire, this summer sirens are not police officer's signature sound. Instead, you'll know they're coming when you hear the ice cream truck jingle.

On a recent sweltering August afternoon Officer Amy Jerome and Lieutenant Matt Isham drove around Lebanon neighborhoods on patrol. They wore their uniforms and could be ready for action at any moment. But their police car had illustrations of ice cream taped to the window and they haul a cooler in the back seat.

They're following Boston's trend in trying to engage the community in new ways.