Connecticut Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Threats To Burlington Institutions

The FBI has arrested a man in New Haven, Connecticut, after he allegedly made threats to schools and other public institutions in Burlington, Vermont.

According to Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo, several offices around the city started receiving threatening emails in the last few days. He said the suspect in the case was previously convicted to 70 months in prison for making similar threats.

"I don't think there's any ... meat behind the threats, so to speak," del Pozo said. "But nonetheless, everybody took them really seriously, and it resulted in a summary arrest."

Del Pozo said U.S. Capitol Police also assisted in the investigation, because threats were made to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"It's worth noting that the suspect was arrested down in New Haven, Connecticut — which is, you know, a half a day's drive away," del Pozo said. "There's no indication that he had access to any of the weapons or explosives that were mentioned in the emails. But nonetheless, in today's times, these are very scary emails to get."

According to multiple news reports, the suspect also allegedly sent white powder and made threats to state and federal offices in Connecticut this week.

A message left for a spokesperson at the FBI's New Haven field office Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.