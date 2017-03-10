Considering Paid Family And Medical Leave

Four states - California, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York - have approved state-run paid family and medical leave programs. Vermont currently has bills in both the House and Senate that would legislate it here.

We look at how the program would be funded and how workers would qualify for compensation. We also hear why some in the business community have reservations about instituting the paid leave program.

We are joined by a sponsor of the House bill, and by Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle.

Post your questions or comments about paid family and medical leave here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12 noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.