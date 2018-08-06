Consolidated Communications And Unions Reach Tentative Agreement

Unions representing Consolidated Communications workers say they’ve reached tentative three-year contract agreements with the company that will avert a strike.

According to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Communications Workers of America, the new agreements "maintain high quality affordable health care and good local jobs for the life of the agreements. Both agreements provide enhanced retirement benefits through a new 401K savings plan."

Workers and the company have been bargaining for four months. The current contract expired Aug. 4.

The unions went on strike against FairPoint Communications in 2014 and last month members voted to authorize a strike if negotiations failed. Consolidated Communications purchased FairPoint's landline, internet and telecommunications business last year.

In a news release the company said simply that is pleased that a tentative agreement has been reached. "Since our acquisition of FairPoint a year ago, we have seen a notable improvement in the relationship between the Unions and the Company, and this agreement reflects that progress,” the statement said.

The contract is subject to ratification by union members.