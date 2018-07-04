Contradances, Bandstand Shows, and Festivals Galore

Previews of a full week of local live performances, including the amazing (and still free after all these years) Middlebury Festival on the Green!

This program will air on Sunday July 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a Contra Dance sponsored by the Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers

at Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday July 13th @ 7:30 p.m. with live music by Bonnie Tucker, Donna Weston and others.

The Ludlow Bandstand presents Dana and Susan Robinson on Sunday July 15th from 7 - 8 p.m. The rain venue is the Ludlow Town Hall.

The Middlebury Festival on the Green has a great lineup this summer- this free festival lasts a whole week beginning tonight, and will feature, among many others, Genticorum, the Mammals, and Jon Gailmor. Their website with the entire schedule is available at www.festivalonthegreen.org

Woodchucks Revenge will be playing at the Ludlow Farmer’s Market on Friday July 13th at 4 p.m.

Fairlee Community Arts presents the Phil Henry Acoustic Trio on the common on Tuesday July 10th from 6:30-8. There is a rain site nearby, so the show will go on rain or shine.

Katie Trautz will be giving a free concert at the Cabot Public Library on Wednesday July 11th from 6 -7 p.m.

The 24th Annual Quebec Sacred Harp Singing Convention will be held on Friday, July 13th from 7 to 9 pm, at St. George Anglican Church, Lennoxville, Quebec; and Saturday, July 14, 10 to 4, with a potluck lunch, at the Community Center, Ways Mills, Quebec. The singing will continue in Montreal, Sunday, July 15. All are welcome. Loaner books are available.

For more information, contact Troad at themaplefarm@gmail.com

Village Harmony, Vermont’s teen world music ensemble will be performing in Tinmouth on Sunday July 15 at 7:30 at the Tinmouth Community Church. They will perform ancient Lithuanian Sutartines and ritual songs, Quebecois and Occitan songs, songs of struggle and protest and original compositions.

On Saturday July 14th at the Plainfield Opera House at 7 PM. The Sky Blue Boys join local favorites Cold Country Bluegrass for a concert to benefit the Twin Valley Senior Center.

Dave Keller will be performing at the Quarry in Barre on Friday July 13th at 7, Saturday the 14th at the Spruce Peak Pavilion in Stowe at 2 p.m., and on Sunday July 15th at the Apple Island resort in South Hero at 1 p.m.

The Burlington City Arts concerts at noon series presents John Dunlop and Laura Markowitz on Wednesday July 11th at noon in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

David Rosane’s Summer Library Tour continues at the Bradford Library on Thursday July 12th

The Green River Festival in Greenfield, MA is happening this coming weekend. Their website is greenriverfestival.com

