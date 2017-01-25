A Conversation With New Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George

Sarah George was sworn in last week as the new Chittenden County state's attorney – a seat that had been left vacant by the election of TJ Donovan as Vermont attorney general.

George was formerly a deputy state's attorney in the Chittenden County office. She told Vermont Edition on Wednesday that she'd like to improve communication between the state's attorney's office and law enforcement.

"Law enforcement feels like they're not being heard ... So it's something that's really important to me to try to instill in all of the deputies that they need to continue that communication through the life of the case," George says.

For instance, George says if cases are dismissed, those in the state's attorney's office should communicate the reason to police.

She also says that among her first tasks in office will be hiring three deputy state's attorneys.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.