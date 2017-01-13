A Conversation With Vermont's 2017 Teacher Of The Year, Kate McCann

Kate McCann, who teaches high school mathematics at U-32 Middle and High School in East Montpelier, was recently named Vermont's 2017 Teacher of the Year.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced McCann's selection last month. With 2017 now underway, McCann joined Vermont Edition on Thursday to discuss her path to teaching and also what she hopes to accomplish as the Teacher of the Year recipient.

"First, I just want to say it's a humbling experience," McCann said. "I'm really proud to be among those who have been honored with this award in the past, and I see it as an opportunity to be heard and to make a difference."

McCann said that with this platform, she's looking to promote the statewide math fair for students that's being sponsored by the Vermont Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She spoke about the plans for the upcoming event, which will take place on March 25 at the University of Vermont.

McCann also said that she believes more teachers should work toward achieving National Board Certification and explained why she thinks this certification is important.

Listen to the full interview above.