A Conversation With Vermont's 2017 Teacher Of The Year, Kate McCann

Kate McCann, who teaches high school mathematics at U-32 Middle and High School in East Montpelier, was recently named Vermont's 2017 Teacher of the Year.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced McCann's selection last month. With 2017 now underway, McCann joined Vermont Edition on Thursday to discuss her path to teaching and also what she hopes to accomplish as the Teacher of the Year recipient.

"First, I just want to say it's a humbling experience," McCann said. "I'm really proud to be among those who have been honored with this award in the past, and I see it as an opportunity to be heard and to make a difference."

McCann said that with this platform, she's looking to promote the statewide math fair for students that's being sponsored by the Vermont Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She spoke about the plans for the upcoming event, which will take place on March 25 at the University of Vermont.

McCann also said that she believes more teachers should work toward achieving National Board Certification and explained why she thinks this certification is important.

Gov. Scott To Get Education Secretary List Next Week

By 20 hours ago

The State Board of Education will submit a list of candidates for education secretary to Governor Phil Scott next week.

International Performers Hold Cross-Cultural Music Workshops For Windsor Students

By Jan 5, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

International musicians and dancers will be performing the Islamic opera Layla and Majnun at the Dartmouth Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover this weekend. But before the world-class performers take the stage this weekend, they stopped by a local music class for a cross-cultural music workshop with the students.

Cornwall Sixth-Graders Design, Then Pay For, Their Own 'Natural' Playground

By Dec 22, 2016
Melody Bodette / VPR

When most people think of a school playground, swings, slides and seesaws come to mind. But a group of students in Cornwall had a different idea: a playground full of sticks, stumps, twine and hay so kids of all ages could build and create together.

AG Says Board Of Education Can Write Rules For Private Schools

By Dec 21, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont's Attorney General says the State Board of Education can set the rules governing the approval process for private schools.