New York Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Copland: Appalachian Spring

Copland: Old American Songs (selections)

Cole Porter: Night and Day; Who Said Gay Paree; Where is the Life that Late I Led; In the Still of the Night; Begin the Beguine

Gershwin: An American in Paris

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Listen Thursday January 5 at 8 p.m.