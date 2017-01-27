Corrections Commissioner On Gov. Scott's Proposed Changes For Vermont System

Gov. Phil Scott made several recommendations about the state's corrections system in his budget address on Tuesday.

Scott proposed closing the Southeast State Correctional Facility in Windsor, and he also called for expanding the state's electronic monitoring and home detention program. The governor said these and other changes could save around $5 million.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard joined Vermont Edition on Thursday to discuss the details of these proposed changes.

"I think if we're looking at closing a facility, to close the one with the highest per capita [costs] and some significant deferred maintenance makes sense," Menard says, adding, "I certainly agree with the electronic monitoring. I think that for those offenders who can safely be supervised in the community, it's the appropriate thing to do."

Listen to the full interview with Menard above for some background on the Windsor facility, in addition to more information on home monitoring and Vermont's use of out-of-state facilities to house inmates.