The state of Vermont is looking into options for the 200 inmates its housing out of state. Those prisoners have been in Camp Hill prison — a state-run facility in Pennsylvania since last year — due to a lack of space in Vermont's prisons.

Since their move to Pennsylvania, several prisoners have died. Now, it's come to light that a Vermont corrections official witnessed a Pennsylvania guard threaten Vermont inmates.

Seven Days reporter Taylor Dobbs spoke with VPR's Henry Epp.