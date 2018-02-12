Could Climate Change Be An 'Economic Boon' For Vermont?

  • Climate researchers say a changing climate could mean, among other changes, more extremes of heat and cold for Vermont.
Live call-in discussion: Vermont's climate is already changing, and experts say that could mean rising temperatures, wetter weather and more extremes for both heat and cold. But are there also opportunities to be seized as those changes unfold? 

Gov. Phil Scott was slammed for saying climate change could be an "economic boon" to the state. But many in the state are already looking ahead to what a changing climate could mean for Vermont, and while there certainly are cons, some also see potential pros. 

Jon Erickson, a professor of sustainability science and policy at UVM's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, and Joshua Faulkner, the program coordinator of the Farming and Climate Change Program at the UVM Extension Center for Sustainable Agriculture, join Vermont Edition to discuss adaptations and potential opportunities for Vermont amid a changing climate. 

How do you think Vermont can prepare for, or even benefit from, climate change? Share your thoughts below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Climate Change

