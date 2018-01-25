Could A Homegrown Phosphorus Industry Clean Up Vermont's Water?

In his budget address on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott suggested Vermont should turn lemons into lemonade by capturing the phosphorous flowing into our waterways - and selling it.

Would that work? We’re talking about whether the suggestion is feasible, how phosphorus could be separated out and what the economics of the idea might look like.

We're joined by Eric Roy, assistant professor of environmental sciences at the University of Vermont's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. He studies the dynamics of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen in food systems and the environment.

We'll also be joined by Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore, who will talk more about the state's vision for how phosphorus commodification could work.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.