Could It Really Be The January Thaw ?

Some comments on our wild weather, a nod to birthday boy and New England string wizard Martin Grosswendt, lots of local music, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, January 14th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Barika will perform at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Celtic band Gypsy Reel will be playing RiRa in Burlington every Wednesday from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Tony Trischka and his band Territory, with The Stockwell Brothers Band, on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Brandon Music presents Swing Noire on Saturday January 20th at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the first in its series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock.” On January 21st from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, the dance will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church in Keene, NH, with Mary Jones teaching dances and with music provided by Kate Barnes and Lydia Ievins.

Dave Keller will be playing with his blues band at DeMena’s in Montpelier on Friday January 19th at 8 p.m. and on Saturday January 20th at the Unitarian Church in Rutland with Ira Friedman at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday January 19th at 8 p.m. Adina Gordon is the caller, and music will be provided by the band Shindy.

