Could You Get By Without A Landline?

Live call-in discussion: For some Vermonters, landlines remain a lifeline, a crucial service without many viable alternatives. But as more and more people switch to cellphones, providers are struggling to ensure the future of the traditional landline.

In a recent piece for Seven Days, staff writer Terri Hallenbeck wrote that in 2013 "the CDC found that, while 30 percent of Vermonters only use cellphones, a full one-third rely mostly or entirely on traditional telephone service. That's more than any other state except West Virginia."

READ: "End of the Line? As Vermonters Cut the Cord, Rural Phone Customers Hear Static" [Terri Hallenbeck, Seven Days]

Hallenbeck will join us to discuss how customers across the state are coping with service issues and preparing for a future where a landline may not be an option.

So is there any light at the end of the tunnel for Vermonters?

Clay Purvis says there's a lot to be positive about. He's the director of the Department of Public Service's telecommunications and connectivity decision and he'll walk us through the situation across the state and what's being done to improve the outlook.

Want to weigh in?

Share your experiences below, send us an email or call in live Tuesday, August 1 at noon.

Broadcast live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.