Couple Affected By Dartmouth Contamination Will Sue The College In Federal Court

Residents of a Hanover neighborhood say they will be suing Dartmouth College in federal court over a contamination affecting their drinking water.

Debbie and Richard Higgins have been drinking bottled water provided by Dartmouth for over a year since the chemical 1-4 dioxane was found in their water source.

It had seeped down the hill from a former hazardous waste burial site owned and operated by Dartmouth.

Now they say they will sue the school and are demanding that Dartmouth pay to relocate them. About 90 days ago, the Higgins’ lawyers sent the college a notice of their intent to sue.

But in a response letter sent by Dartmouth College lawyers, the Ivy League school claims they have always followed state regulations.

Geoffrey Vitt is one of the Higgins' lawyers, and says Dartmouth's response is not surprising.

“Dartmouth essentially is saying, 'This is going to cost you a fortune, you'll have to spend over $100,000 for experts,'” Vitt told VPR on Tuesday. “That, to me, is consistent with Dartmouth's good neighbor policy: 'We have a lot of money, you don't, and good luck.’”

Dartmouth has suggested further talks outside of courts, but Vitt says the Higgins will be officially filing the lawsuit.

EPA To Study Health Risks Of Chemical Found In Hanover, N.H., Drinking Water

By Nov 30, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Under new federal legislation, the Environmental Protection Agency will work to deepen its understanding of 10 chemicals in commercial use. Topping that list is 1,4-dioxane, which has also been found in drinking water in a Hanover, New Hampshire, neighborhood. 

Hanover Couple With Contaminated Drinking Water Threatens To Sue Dartmouth College

By Oct 27, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A Hanover family whose drinking water was contaminated by a Dartmouth College hazardous waste burial site is now threatening to sue. The Higgins family is giving the college 90 days to relocate them.

Mid-Century Dartmouth Hazardous Waste Site Contaminates Drinking Water

By Aug 22, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A Dartmouth hazardous waste burial site has contaminated the ground water near a Hanover neighborhood. Those chemicals are now on the move, and at least one family’s drinking water has been affected. 