Crop Woes Continue For Vermont Farmers During Wet Summer

Frequent bouts of rain and cooler weather than normal this summer have been annoying for recreation, but seriously problematic for Vermont farmers.

Some farms are seeing only one-third of their normal corn crop growing, while others are still trying to get in their first cut of hay, six weeks behind schedule.

Kirsten Workman, an agronomy outreach professional with UVM Extension's Middlebury office, explains what she's observed and heard about as she works with farmers across the Champlain Valley.

