Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Curious Kids Ask About Space On 'But Why Live'

By & 1 hour ago
  • Italy as seen from the space shuttle Endeavour while docked at the International Space Station in May 2011.
    Italy as seen from the space shuttle Endeavour while docked at the International Space Station in May 2011.
    NASA's Johnson Space Center

But Why is VPR's podcast for curious kids, and it's taking over Vermont Edition to answer questions about space with St. Michael's College astronomer and physicist John O'Meara.

O'Meara is also the chair of the college's physics department. He joined Vermont Edition host—and But Why host—Jane Lindholm to answer questions about space, the big bang, black holes, gravity, the earth and other far-out topics.

Watch the Facebook Live video of the show on the But Why page.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Technology

Related Content

But Why Live: Space, Earth And The Big Bang

By & Jun 29, 2018
Altayb / istock

But Why will be taking your space questions live on air on July 12! And you can participate from home, where ever you are!

How Does NASA Drive The Mars Rover?

By & Mar 3, 2017
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The discovery of seven new planets that could contain life has kids and adults pretty excited. We can't get to these planets yet but we do have tools to explore planets closer to home.

In this episode, St. Michael's College astronomy professor John O'Meara answers how the Mars rover is driven from back here on earth?

Why Is The Sky Blue?

By & Jun 24, 2016
Melody Bodette / VPR

Why is the sky blue? We get an answer from a science writer for NASA's Space Place. And what are Saturn's rings? Carolyn Porco of the Cassini Imaging Team explains.