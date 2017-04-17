On The Cutting Board: Salted And Cured Meats

The bacon revival has been obvious. But other salted and cured meats have also found their ways back onto charcuterie boards and dinner tables. Things like prosciutto, pancetta, sausages, and salumi.

Salted and cured meats have a long history and interesting culture surrounding them.

That led author Jeff Roberts to write about them in his new book, "Salted & Cured: Savoring the Culture, Heritage, and Flavor of America's Preserved Meats." He shares what he learned in researching the book.

