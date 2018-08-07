Related Program: 
Cybersecurity In An Era Of Smarter Hacks

  • Hackers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their methods for going after your information and money.
Hackers going after your personal data are getting more and more sophisticated. That means it's no longer enough just to steer clear of suspicious emails from wealthy Nigerian princes. We're talking with cybersecurity experts about how to stay a step ahead of phishing, ransomware and other attempts to break down your digital defenses.

We're joined by Kathleen Hyde, chair of cybersecurity programs for Champlain College Online.

Also by George Silowash, chief information security officer for Norwich University.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

At Cybersecurity Conference, Scott Highlights Attempted Attacks On State Government

By Mar 10, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Government and academic leaders met with representatives from Vermont businesses and non-profits on Friday to help improve cybersecurity awareness, and a big part of that effort was reframing cybersecurity as something that everyone at an organization is responsible for.

Cybersecurity For Small Businesses

By & Jun 3, 2015
Meriel Jane Waissman / iStock

Think about cybersecurity, and you'll likely think about some of those headline-making data breaches at big corporations. Superstores and credit card companies losing control over long lists of customers and data.

But the majority of companies that suffer data breaches are small businesses, with fewer than 100 employees. And it's just those businesses that often have the least access to resources needed to guarantee the security of their data online. What can they do to keep their data - and their customers - safe?