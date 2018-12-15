Dancing Cumbia By The Riverside

Some spicy music to heat up the chilly evenings of December...

This program will air on Sunday December 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Treewild Concerts presents an evening with the eclectic folk trio Nova on Monday December 17th at a house concert at 338 Thompson Road in Shelburne. Potluck at 6, music begins at 7 p.m.

Harvey Reid and Joyce Anderson will be giving their 25th annual Christmas concerts at the Flying Goose Brew Pub in New London, NH on December 19th and 20th at 8 p.m.

Stories for a Winter's Eve, Original Vermont Stories and Music with Mark Nash, Kathryn Blume, Patti Casey, and Pete Sutherland will be presented at the East Montpelier Old Meeting House on Saturday, December 22nd at 3 and also at 7 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the annual Hoppy Holidaze at Stone Corral in Richmond on Saturday December 22nd