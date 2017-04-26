Dancing Out Of April To The Sound of Acoustic Guitars

A rare local visit by French guitar master Pierre Bensusan, African and Afro Cuban classics, some hot acoustic blues, and all kinds of great new releases!

This program will air on Sunday April 30th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Cabot Arts is proud to announce a flash concert by three of the country’s greatest blues artists, Andy Cohen, Eleanor Ellis, and William Lee Ellis at the Cabot Town Hall (Willey Building) on Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m. Admission will be by donation at the door.

Geoff Muldaur will be playing at the Good Times Café in Hinesburg on Wednesday and Thursday, May 3rd and 4th.

French guitar master Pierre Bensusan will be playing in Brattleboro at the Hooker Dunham Theater on Saturday May 6th at 8 p.m. and at the Montpelier Unitarian Church on Sunday May 7th at 7:30 p.m. Pierre will also be giving a master class guitar workshop on Sunday, May 7th |from 2-3:30 p.m. at The Center for Arts and Learning at 46 Barre St. in Montpelier.

Roots duo Red Tail Ring will be in concert at the Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday May 6th at 7:30 p.m. Red Tail Ring will also be performing at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Friday May 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Anima Women’s Vocal Ensemble presents their newest program entitled The Verdant Grove on Saturday May 6th at Christ Church in Montpelier at 7 p.m. and onSunday May 7th at the United Church of Cabot at 4 p.m.

NEK musician Val Davis and her band Fiasco will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Friday May 5th.

Elmore musician Christine Malcolm and Honey I’m Home Band bring a blend of folk, country, rock and blues to the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday, May 6that 8 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance at the historic town house in Peterborough on Saturday May 6th, featuring Luke Donforth calling with musicians Dave Langford and Kate Barnes. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Songwriter Geoff Kaufman will be performing at Burlington’s UU Church on Friday May 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Kris Kristofferson will be performing at the Flynn Mainstage in Burlington on Friday May 5th .