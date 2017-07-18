Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Dartmouth College Recognized For Efforts To Prevent Campus Sexual Assault

By 35 seconds ago
  • In June, Dartmouth College received the Campus Prevention Network's 2017 Prevention Excellence Award in recognition of its efforts to prevent campus sexual assault.
    In June, Dartmouth College received the Campus Prevention Network's 2017 Prevention Excellence Award in recognition of its efforts to prevent campus sexual assault.
    Sam Gale Rosen / VPR/file

Dartmouth College is being recognized for its success at preventing campus sexual assault.

Earlier this summer, Dartmouth College received the Campus Prevention Network’s 2017 Prevention Excellence Award. Dartmouth is one of five schools to receive the recognition, including American University, Juniata College, State University of New York at Buffalo and Vanderbilt University.

For the past few years, Dartmouth has been implementing a number of programs, including partnering with community advocates and researching best policy practices to prevent and report sexual assault.

Caitlin Barthelmes, the Director of the Student Wellness Center at Dartmouth College, hopes that Dartmouth can serve as a model for other campus sexual assault prevent initiatives as well.

“We really think sharing our process and progress with other schools more campuses may be empowered to utilize best practices, tailor it to their individual campuses,” she said. “Together we can hopefully prevent sexual violence across the country.”

The University of Vermont was also recognized at this year's Campus Prevention Network Summit for its work to reduce high risk drinking.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Dartmouth College
University of Vermont

Related Content

In 'Doggie Hamlet' Performance On Dartmouth Green, Local Sheep Steal The Show

By Jun 29, 2017
The players of "Doggie Hamlet" rehearse in a field near Dartmouth College. They premiere the show Thursday, June 29 on the Dartmouth Green.
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

As the old saying goes, you haven't truly experienced Shakespeare until you've experienced it performed outdoors by tightly choreographed Vermont sheep and herding dogs. And indeed this is what you'll experience at Doggie Hamlet, which has its world premiere on Dartmouth Green.

New Documentary Goes Behind The Scenes Of Dartmouth Students And N.H. Inmates' Performance Showcase

By Jun 5, 2017
A panel of women behind the documentary "It's Criminal" takes questions from audience members. The panel included Dartmouth professors, students, formerly incarcerated women and the filmmaker.
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

At the White River Indie Festival over the weekend audiences watched the local debut of a documentary that follows a Dartmouth College class working with incarcerated women from Sullivan County, New Hampshire.

As Cholera Spreads In Yemen, Dartmouth Researchers Seek A Modern Cure

By Jun 7, 2017
Geert Cappelaere, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, with a child suffering from cholera, on a recent trip to Yemen.
UNICEF, courtesy

Modern-day Vermonters may think of cholera as an ancient disease, but researchers at Dartmouth College are still looking for cures. And in war-torn Yemen, cholera is rampant even today. How are local labs connecting to this global issue?