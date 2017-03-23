Dartmouth College Sells Parcel Of Land To Be Added To Appalachian Trail

A large parcel of land is being added to the Appalachian Trail in Hanover.

Dartmouth College sold a 175-acre-parcel known as Hudson Farm for just over $1.8 million, and that land will now be part of the National Park Service.

The once private land will be open for public recreational use.

J.T. Horn is the senior project manager at The Trust for Public Land. He helped facilitate the purchase and also worked to get private funding for an endowment that will keep the property maintained through the future.

“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy will get an annual payment from that endowment that will help them mow fields and maintain trails and steward the property for the long haul,” he told VPR on Thursday.

The sale took over give years to be completed. The funds to buy the land were approved by New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte.