Dartmouth Student Researches Vermont's History Of Eugenics

In the early 20th century, Vermont was among a group of states that had policies on the books based on eugenics — the idea that the human population could be controlled to bring out what were considered "desirable" characteristics.

Mercedes de Guardiola, a student at Dartmouth College, wrote her senior thesis on the history of eugenics in Vermont. Though the study of eugenics has since been discredited, when the policies were in effect, they resulted in the sterilization of some Vermonters.

De Guardiola is presenting her work Wednesday evening at the Vermont State Archives in Middlesex.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with de Guardiola about the origins of Vermont's eugenics policy, its lasting effect on the state and what's been done in the years since to reckon with this period in Vermont's history.

