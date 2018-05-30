Related Program: 
VPR News

Dartmouth Weighs Options For Future Of College Press

By 1 hour ago
  • Dartmouth College is one of the two remaining members of University Press of New England, a consortium that included 10 colleges at one point. University Press is closing.
    Dartmouth College is one of the two remaining members of University Press of New England, a consortium that included 10 colleges at one point. University Press is closing.
    courtesy Eli Burakian, Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College is considering its publishing options after the press consortium it's a part of voted to close in April.

University Press of New England, which is located in Lebanon, New Hampshire, announced last month that it would be closing.

Dartmouth is one of the two remaining members of University Press, a consortium that at one point included 10 colleges across New England.

Two meetings were held last week to discuss how Dartmouth College can continue to support its staff who want to publish their work.

Out of those meetings, Dartmouth College spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said, a group came together to chart a path forward.

“The study group will be charged with evaluating issues related to the future of a Dartmouth publishing enterprise, including the level of engagement among faculty; considering whether there are specific subject areas on which Dartmouth College Press should focus; and drawing up recommendations for more in-depth study,” Lawrence said. “Such study could include investigation of e-book publishing or on-demand printing.”

The task force will present recommendations to the college president in November.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Dartmouth College

Related Content

Meet The Vermont Olympians Competing In Cross Country Skiing In South Korea

By Feb 5, 2018
Reese Brown / US Ski and Snowboard

A group of ten men and women — the most of any sport — from Vermont are headed to PyeongChang, South Korea as members of Team USA's cross-country skiing team, this year.

Dartmouth Faculty Move to Organize

By May 22, 2018

A group of faculty at Dartmouth College has organized under the American Association of University Professors.

The group is taking aim at three key issues: reforming the tenure process, increasing job security and workplace rights for adjunct professors, and securing academic freedom.

Dartmouth Librarian Gets Crossword Published In The New York Times

By & Jan 17, 2018
Laura Braunstein / Dartmouth College

If you think completing a New York Times crossword puzzle is tough, creating one that makes its way into the paper of record, well that would be quite a four letter word meaning great accomplishment, yes, a feat.

Dartmouth to be Hit by New Tax on Endowment Returns

By Dec 22, 2017

Dartmouth College is one of about 30 schools in the country to be hit by a new provision taxing endowment returns under the Republican-backed tax overhaul.

The measure targets private schools with large endowments relative to their student population — specifically, endowments that represent more than $500,000 per student.